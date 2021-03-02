Ginny and Georgia: Ginny's destination for season two revealed Warning, contains spoilers for Ginny and Georgia's finale

Ginny and Georgia is the show that everyone is talking about right now, and follows a mother and daughter duo who attempt to settle down in a new town. However, things go horribly wrong for the pair's fresh start after a devastating revelation causes Ginny to run away at the end of season one - but just where is she headed?

While the series' itself kept Ginny's future movements ambiguous, the popular show's follow-up on Georgia and Ginny: The After Party, revealed all after David Spade quizzed actress Antonia Gentry about her character's whereabouts. During the chat, she hinted that fans should watch closely to see what she packs before leaving.

WATCH: Netflix series Ginny and Georgia has been a hit with viewers

Since Ginny packs a book gifted from her dad with a secret code spelling out his new Boston address, it's clear that is where she is headed - and we can't wait to find out how the story unfolds in season two.

So what revelation made Ginny run away in the first place? The drama comes to a head when the private investigator who is looking into her mother Georgia, tells her that her mother is dangerous and that she killed her last husband, Kenny Drexel, with wolfsbane, an extremely poisonous plant that causes heart attacks.

Although Ginny pretends she doesn't know what the detective is talking about, she realises that he is telling the truth, and leaves town while Georgia is celebrating her new fiancé being re-elected as mayor.

Have you been enjoying the series?

Viewers have been loving the new series, with one writing: "Just finished #GinnyAndGeorgia and I enjoyed it. Ginny did get on my nerves just a bit but so did Max. But overall it was really good. Fingers crossed for a season two, we know how Netflix likes to cancel shows. Also I like Ginny &Marcus, but love Hunter, he was an amazing bf."

Another added: "Watched the first 4 episodes of #GinnyAndGeorgia last night and i'm hooked! Really cool/fun/good show so far."

