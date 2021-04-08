The Bold Type star left in tears while filming final scenes Season five is expected to

Like all good things, The Bold Type is sadly coming to an end.

Filming for the fifth and final series of the comedy-drama, which follows three best friends carving out careers in the media industry in New York City, is currently underway - and it seems that saying goodbye to the show is proving emotional for the cast!

Taking to Instagram, Katie Stevens, who leads the series as twenty-something magazine writer Jane, admitted that she was left in tears after filming her last ever scenes in her character's iconic apartment.

WATCH: The Bold Type cast sit down for their first season five table read

"More feels in our final week of filming!" she captioned the set of photos which showed her and co-stars Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy smiling and hugging one another.

She continued: "Last night I had a good cry when we wrapped our last scene in Jane's apartment set. This has been a place that has felt like a real home to me these last five seasons.

"It has been filled with so many memories, emotions, learning experiences, and magical moments that I will never forget "

Plenty of fans responded to the post expressing their sadness, too. One person commented: "I'm gonna miss this show so much! Y'all have no idea what it has meant to me," while another wrote: "So sad. This ride was too short."

Katie revealed she cried after filming her final scene in Jane's apartment

A third added: "Recently discovered the series and I am SO SAD this is the last season!"

The hit series, which airs on Freeform in the US, has seen renewed interest in recent months following its international release on Netflix. Although the first three seasons have been available to watch on Amazon Prime for years, many only discovered the series last month when it landed on the streaming site.

Are you a fan of the show?

News of the show's cancellation came in January. At the time, the show's creator, Wendy Straker Hauser, released a statement that read: "The Bold Type has been an incredible gift that has truly changed my life. I spent my twenties in New York City, working in magazines, so in many ways, the show feels very personal to my experiences.

"I have truly loved writing this show and living in this world. I will miss it terribly, but I am so grateful for the opportunity and glad to know it's been a comfort to so many people out there."

According to Freeform, the series will conclude with Jane, Sutton and Kat "on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world".

