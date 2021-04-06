The Bold Type's Katie Stevens once appeared on this major reality show - watch her audition here She has an incredible voice!

Viewers have been loving The Bold Type ever since it landed on Netflix.

The series follows three best friends working in New York City for fictional women's magazine, Scarlet, but did you know one of the stars has a reality show past?

Back in 2009, Katie Stevens who plays Jane Sloan on the series, auditioned for American Idol - and actually made it pretty far! Watch her first appearance on the show below...

WATCH: Katie auditioned for American Idol when she was 16

The actress, who was 16 at the time, sang At Last by Etta James, and was praised by the judging panel - made up of Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, Kara DioGuardi and Victoria Beckham - for her "natural talent", with Kara even labelling her one of the most talented teens she had ever seen.

Katie ended up making it all the way to live shows and continued to impress both the judges and audiences with her incredible performances before she was sent home in a brutal double elimination.

Katie has been playing Jane on The Bold Type since 2016

Following her time on the show, Katie made several talk show appearances before turning her hand to acting. In 2014, she landed the role of Karma in MTV series Faking It, and the following year she was cast as Lindsey Willows in the two-hour series finale of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

In 2016, she got her breakout role in The Bold Type where she plays a 20-something women's magazine writer, Jane. Opening up about her transition to acting to The Hollywood Reporter, Katie said: "I was getting discouraged in music. I started auditioning.… I was trying to network with anybody that I possibly could. I was taking two acting classes a week and auditioning."

