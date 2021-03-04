Viewers are saying the same thing about BBC's gripping thriller series The Terror The horror series debuted on BBC on Wednesday evening

The Terror, starring Jared Harris and Tobias Menzies, aired on Wednesday evening and sufficiently gripped viewers from the start.

The horror series, which originally aired across the pond in 2018, is inspired by true events, but is mainly based on the horror novel of the same name by Dan Simmons – a fictionalised retelling of Captain Sir John Franklin's lost expedition to the Arctic in the nineteenth century.

The show got everyone talking on social media and they were all saying the same thing: that the show is equally brilliant and creepy!

Loading the player...

WATCH: BBC's The Terror - official trailer

One person wrote on Twitter: "#TheTerror was worth the wait. So brilliantly creepy... Hell of a cast too, Sian Brooke, Ian Hart, Tobias and more... All ten eps on iPlayer. Looking forward to tucking into the rest."

A second person echoed this, writing: "Watched the first three episodes of The Terror tonight. What a cracking new series, keeps you on the edge of your seat alright or hid behind cushions! It's definitely one to watch with top class acting too. #TheTerror."

A third commented: "#TheTerror What a fantastic show! Completely gripped by the 1st two episodes on BBC2 & continuing to watch now on iPlayer. I need to sleep but can't turn it off! @TobiasMenzies is just wonderful. Fabulous cast," while a fourth said: "#TheTerror on BBC2 is a masterpiece! Atmospheric and claustrophobic. In case you hadn't guessed it, I bloody loved it!"

The Terror aired on BBC on Wednesday

The first episode begins with the story of the HMS Terror and HMS Erebus as they depart England for their Northwest Passage expedition in 1845. However, the ships, consisting of 24 officers and 110 men on board, never returned after finding themselves getting caught in arctic ice.

The Terror boasts an impressive cast consisting of The Crown's Tobias Menzies, who plays Commander James Fitzjames, the captain of HMS Erebus. Award-winning actor and Chernobyl star Jared Harris plays Captain Francis Crozier, the leader of HMS Terror.

Also appearing in the show is Motherland actor Paul Ready, Jared's Chernobyl co-star Adam Nagaitis and Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones).

