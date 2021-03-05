Chaos Walking: everything you need to know about Daisy Ridley film We can't wait to watch this one

Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland's new film, Chaos Walking, has been a long time in the making - with an original release date way back in 2019. Now that is finally set to be on the big screen, find out everything you need to know about the sci-fi movie here...

What is Chaos Walking about?

The official synopsis reads: "In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt discovers Viola, a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by 'the Noise' – a force that puts all their thoughts on display.

WATCH: See a first look at the exciting new film

"In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets."

Who is in the Chaos Walking cast?

Spiderman: Homecoming star Tom Holland plays Todd Hewitt, while Daisy Ridley plays Viola. The film has an impressive supporting cast too, with Mads Mikkelsen and Nick Jonas starring as David Prentiss and David Prentiss Jr, David Oyelowo as Aaron and Kurt Sutter as Cillian Boyd.

Daisy stars as Viola

Chatting about the upcoming film on The Graham Norton Show, Daisy said: "There are two times when I thought I might die in water – one was during the film’s river scene and one was in a theme park in Prague – both times the water was really fast, and I inhaled it. It was really scary."

Will there be a Chaos Walking sequel?

Although there has been no news about a potential sequel, the film is an adaptation of the first book, The Knife of Never Letting Go, of a trilogy, so it could all depend on how the film performs at the box office. The other two novels, The Ask and the Answer and Monsters of Men, were released in 2009 and 2010 respectively - and we'd love to see Tom and Daisy reprise their roles!

Tom plays Todd in the upcoming sci-fi film

When is Chaos Walking's release date?

After the release date was pushed back several times, it will be released in cinemas on 5 March. The official Twitter account read: "We know how important this movie is to a lot of you, so we wanted to make sure we gave you the best and safest viewing experience by pushing the date a little longer. We know you’ve all been patient, but it’ll be worth it!"

