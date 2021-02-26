Supernova: everything you need to know about Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth film Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth star as a married couple

Stanley Tucci will be appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday to chat about his upcoming film Supernova, and it sounds simply brilliant. Find out everything you need to know about the new film, which stars Stanley and Colin Firth as partners, here...

What is Supernova about?

The story follows a gay couple, a musician and a novelist - who embark on a road trip after one of them begins to suffer the effects of early-onset dementia. Speaking of the plot on The Graham Norton Show, Stanley said: "I know it sounds like not much of a fun film, but there is a lightness of touch and it was such a beautiful script."

WATCH: Fancy the sound of it? See the trailer here

Who is in the Supernova cast?

Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth star as Tuskar and Sam respectively. Meanwhile, Pippa Haywood plays Lilly, James Dreyfus plays Tim, Nina Marlin plays Charlotte and Sarah Woodward plays Sue.

It sounds like Stanley and Colin had a close relationship on the set of the show, with Stanley explaining: "We stayed next door to each other, we worked together all day, I’d cook for us every evening, and then we would get the train home together. We seemed never to get tired of each other.

Stanley opened up about their friendship

"He and I are both 60 years old and we’ve known each other for over 20 years – and as you go through this stage of your life with children, marriages and ageing parents you have experienced a lot – and a lot of that is unhappy stuff. We have seen each other through those times, but also through the happiest of times. That can’t help but infuse our relationship on screen."

When is Supernova released in the UK?

The film was released in the US at the end of January, and will be out in 5 March in the UK. We'll have the tissues at the ready!

