James Nesbitt talks how Bloodlands helped him spend time with his father before his death James Sr passed away in August 2020 aged 91

James Nesbitt has opened up about how filming Bloodlines in Northern Ireland meant that he was able to spend quality time with his father before his death in August 2020.

Chatting to Radio Times about the new drama, he explained: "It’s turned out to be difficult at times but ultimately the most rewarding twist of fate that I happened to be here. My father was my best pal growing up and so it has been a blessing for me in so many ways to spend time with him and rekindle the friendship."

He continued: "I think we got to a place where before he died, I was able to look at him and he knew that I was grateful. I knew he was looking at me, glad I was his son, and he was more supportive than I’d given him credit for; he said he had known, more than I had, that acting was where my home and my life would be.

"I got to share the memories and see the man he was. He’d been through many volte faces in his beliefs and identity, but at the end of his life, he was fiercely proud of being from Northern Ireland. That was an important moment. Everything from now on is a bonus."

James is currently starring in Bloodlines

James Snr was aged 91 when he passed away, and the Cold Feet star released a touching statement at the time, describing his dad, who was a retired primary school headteacher, as a "wonderful parent" and "brilliant teacher".

It read: "He leaves behind a family who will miss him more than words can say and I speak for myself, and my sisters Margaret, Kathryn and Andrea, when I say that he was a truly great man, and a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather."

