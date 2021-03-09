Kaley Cuoco shocks The Big Bang Theory fans with big news Kaley starred as Penny for 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory

Kaley Cuoco has teased a major Big Bang Theory reunion.

The actress, who starred as Penny for 12 seasons of the hit CBS comedy, revealed that she would love to meet up with her former co-stars for a Friends-style show.

"I would, for sure, do a reunion," Kaley told press, "absolutely… I am down for a reunion for Big Bang."

The Big Bang Theory ended in 2019

The Big Bang Theory officially came to a close in 2019, ending one of the longest-running sitcoms in US history after an impressive 12 seasons.

The popular sitcom, which debuted in 2007, focused on a group of scientists and their love interests.

CBS and the production team confirmed the news in 2018, in a joint statement: "We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show's success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close."

Kaley starred as Penny in the long-running sitcom

The show has won seven Emmys, including four Outstanding Lead Actor wins for Jim Parsons, who played one of the lead characters, Sheldon Cooper.

Other stars included; Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik.

The show won seven Emmys

Kaley revealed her heartache over the news in an Instagram post at the time: "This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets.

"No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet. To the fans, our crew, families, Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers, CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are goin out with a bang."

The Friends reunion was announced in 2019, bringing together the cast - Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer - for the first time since the show ended in 2004.

