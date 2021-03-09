Lorraine Kelly reacts to Piers Morgan's GMB exit The TV host announced his departure from the ITV show on Tuesday

Lorraine Kelly has shared her surprise at the sudden departure of Piers Morgan from Good Morning Britain.

The ITV star appeared on The One Show on Tuesday evening, shortly after it was announced that Piers won't be returning to the morning show.

MORE: Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid admit relationship is 'testy' after heated argument on air

Speaking via video link from her home, Lorraine said: "He did actually email me about 20 minutes ago, so that was the first that I’d heard of it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan storms off GMB set

"No real details, he just said 'I’m gone', he just said he’s away, so yeah, looks like he has, I don’t know any more details than that."

She added: "It’s certainly going to be quieter! But we all wish him well, we all wish him all the best, of course we do. But yeah, like I say, it will be… calmer I think.”

It was revealed on Tuesday evening that Piers will not return to Good Morning Britain. A statement from ITV read: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

MORE: Piers Morgan under investigation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle comments – details

READ: 15 most surprising revelations from Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

"It's certainly going to be quieter"



Lorraine Kelly reacts to the news that Piers Morgan has left his role at Good Morning Britain.



Watch more 👉https://t.co/pZYKnZmk94#TheOneShow @reallorraine @missalexjones @rylan pic.twitter.com/WrooLqcidU — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 9, 2021

Lorraine shared her shock on The One Show

Piers' departure comes after it was confirmed that he is being investigated by TV watchdog Ofcom after comments he made about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The organisation received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks on Monday's Good Morning Britain. Piers has been criticised for his dismissive comments about Meghan’s claims to have had issues with her mental health during the bombshell interview.

An Ofcom spokesperson said on Tuesday: "We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules."

Piers criticised Meghan's interview with Oprah

Piers' comments were criticised by mental health charity Mind, who said in a tweet it was “disappointed and concerned” by his comments.

The organisation added: "It’s vital that, when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health, they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy."

MORE: Meghan Markle reveals she tried to seek professional help after having suicidal thoughts

Piers will no longer appear on GMB

The TV star's shock departure follows his abrupt exit from GMB on Tuesday morning after he walked off set following a row with his co-star, Alex Beresford, over his comments about Meghan's interview.

Piers abruptly stood up and walked off, saying: "I'm done with this, sorry," as Alex told him: "You know what, that's pathetic...

"This is diabolical behaviour. I'm sorry but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit here and listen. [Yesterday's episode] was incredibly hard to watch."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.