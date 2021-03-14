Dancing on Ice star Colin Jackson looks unrecognisable with new hair transformation Colin is partnered with Klabera Komini for the 2021 series

Colin Jackson surprised his social media followers earlier this month when he unveiled a drastic hair transformation.

The Dancing on Ice star usually sports a shaven head, but on this occasion, he had a full head of thick black hair!

While his new look was clearly a wig, fans of the former Olympic athlete went wild for his slicked-back locks, with Colin even joking: "Maybe I’ll grow my hair again..."

"Love it!" said one. Another compared him to a star from the movie Grease, writing: "Go Grease lightening!" A third said: "That is quite the look!"

Others admitted it was "strange" to see Colin with hair on his head, with one fan commenting: "Strange to see you with hair." Another said: "Love you Colin but that hair," followed by a crying with laughter emoji.

Colin has been wowing Dancing On Ice fans this series alongside his skating partner Klabera Komin - after previously opening up about declining a same-sex partner on the show.

Colin looked so different with his thick black hair

The 54-year-old, who is openly gay, revealed he was offered the opportunity to dance with a male partner on the show, but turned it down.

While he could have followed in the footsteps of Ian 'H' Watkins, who made Dancing On Ice history last year when he was partnered with Matt Evers, Colin told The Sun that he chose not to, explaining: "I get on better with women, to be honest."

He continued: "Me and my dance partner Klabera have an absolute blast. We are giggling all the time – and sharing too many sweets. Mainly wine gums! Also, I'm a bit of a traditionalist – when I was on Strictly I danced with a woman too."

Colin is partnered with professional ice-skater Klabera Komin

Colin recently spoke about the difficult time in his life when his sexuality was revealed by the press, and how he was forced to come out to his parents earlier than he had planned.

In an interview for a Swedish sporting documentary called Rainbow Heroes, he explained that he was prompted to tell his parents the truth in 2006 after a former partner sold a story about their relationship.

He recalled: "I was waiting for them in the kitchen. They walked in and they sat down. My mother could see my face and I was quite distraught. It didn't faze them at all.

"My mum went: 'First of all, is the story true?' And I said so it's true, so it's not like I can deny it. And then she went: 'Well, why are people so disgraceful?' I just realised, I've got the best parents."

