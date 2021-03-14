Bloodlands star James Nesbitt defends using his own accent in shows Have you been enjoying Bloodlands?

Bloodlands star James Nesbitt has opened up about receiving criticism for using his Northern Irish accent in his TV shows, admitting that some people say he always does the same thing.

Chatting to Radio Times, he said: “A lot of the naysayers go – because I always do my own accent – ‘Oh, he always does the same bloody thing.’ But I would say that Tom Hanks is always just using his own accent too.”

He continued: “The idea of having a leading character in a primetime comedy drama speaking with my accent but having no real political baggage was deemed quite unusual. I’m lucky to have been involved in getting that accent into living rooms all over Britain, where I could put a dent in the notion that that sound was only associated with conflict.”

James is currently starring in Bloodlands

Joking about his role in the superhero show Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, he added: “There’s only ever going to be one middle-aged, Northern Irish superhero created by Stan Lee, and it’s me.”

The finale of the hit series, which follows police detective Tom Brannick as he hunts for a legendary assassin known as 'Goliath', will air on Sunday evening, and viewers have already been full of praise for the hit drama.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: “Line of Duty would be proud of that twist ending and cliffhanger to #Bloodlands ep 2. A slow burner, but fully hooked now,” while another added: “Damn, that ending! I knew the doctor was going to linked to everything but I did not see that one coming.”

