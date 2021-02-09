Strictly's James Jordan reveals 'exact' feature he and daughter Ella have - and it's hilarious Ella will celebrate her first birthday later this month

Father-of-one James Jordan has joked about which 'exact' body feature he shares with his baby daughter, Ella.

On his Instagram Stories, James uploaded an adorable video of Ella teetering about as she roamed the kitchen. And as she swayed, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional joked: "Have you been drinking?"

The youngster then took her mother Ola's hand before touring her around the kitchen. As the young child strolled off with her mother in tow, James quipped: "It's funny, she's got exactly the same hairline as me." "Poor thing," Ola hilariously replied.

WATCH: James Jordan reveals the same feature he shares with his daughter

"Taking mummy for a walk?" James asked his little girl as she led Ola over to the kitchen table. "Be careful," Ola could be heard saying as Ella neared the table.

The little girl shares her father's hairline

This isn't the first time that fans of James and Ola have seen Ella in the stars' kitchen, as James uploaded another sweet video – that also featured the couple's impressively organised fridge.

In a heart-melting video posted on Saturday, Ella was seen toddling around the kitchen, and helping to unpack the shopping.

Inside the fridge, fans could glimpse just how colourful and neatly organised it was. Ever the joker, James jested: "You gonna put all this away? Hurry up then."

James and Ola's little girl is turning one this month

These posts come days after Ola revealed the touching way they have captured little Ella's very first steps.

The pro dancer shared an adorable photo with her lookalike daughter on Instagram as she showed off her sentimental new piece of jewellery.

"As I watch Ella grow and take her first steps, I can’t help but wish I could keep those tiny toes forever – and now I can. @customandcojewellery has made this possible by hand crafting a pendant of my baby’s feet using just a photograph," the doting mum explained.

"To make my pendant even more special I was able to add extras such as an engraved plaque with Ella’s initials, which just made the process even more personal," she added, before encouraging fellow parents to get one for themselves to mark Mother’s Day.

