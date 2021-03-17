Louis Theroux set to reunite with 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic for new documentary A feature length special for the BBC is in the works

Louis Theroux and Tiger King fans will be thrilled to learn that the BBC have commissioned a brand new feature length special, Louis Theroux: The Cult of Joe Exotic.

The journalist will travel to Oklahoma, USA, to revisit one of his most provocative subjects – Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic – ten years after they first met.

Louis first investigated the self-proclaimed Tiger King for his previous documentary, America's Most Dangerous Pets, and is set to explore the story of what has happened since they last crossed paths.

WATCH: Joe Exotic also found fame on Netflix's docu-series Tiger King

Joe Exotic, who became somewhat of an internet sensation in 2020 thanks to the release of eye-opening Netflix docu-series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, is currently residing in prison for a murder-for-hire and animal cruelty charges.

The new documentary will see Louis explore who the real Joe Exotic is, and investigate his recent campaign to get him out of his prison and his bid for a presidential pardon.

On the upcoming documentary, whose air date has not been announced, Louis said: "This is one of those quintessentially American stories, taking place in the heartland of Oklahoma, with a cast of characters almost too colourful and larger-than-life to be believed. I spent eight or nine days filming at the park back in 2011, over the course of three separate visits.

Joe Exotic will be the focus of Louis' next documentary

"I'd forgotten how much we shot until I went back into the footage during lockdown. It's extraordinary how much was there. Since then the story just got stranger and bigger, and in going back at the end of last year I uncovered a real-life drama that took me in directions I never could have expected."

Clare Sillery, the BBC Commissioner for documentaries, said: "This feature-length special will be full to the brim with never-before-seen footage and brand new interviews with those on all sides of the Joe Exotic story."

