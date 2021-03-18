All Creatures Great and Small: when is season two out? Are you a fan of the Channel 5 series?

The reboot of the charming show All Creatures Great and Small was a smash hit success for Channel 5, so it came as no surprise when the series was recommissioned for season two back in November 2020. So when will the show be back? Find out everything we know so far...

MORE: All Creatures Great and Small: what happened to the real James Herriot?

Fans might have a while to wait, as series two hasn't even kicked off filming yet! Chatting to Salon back in February, the show's writer Ben Vanstone revealed that filming begins at the end of March, saying: "The final couple of episodes we're still working on but the majority of it is written… we start filming in four weeks time for series two."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you watch All Creatures Great and Small?

What we do know is that it will be a six-part series with another Christmas special, and will be shooting once again in the Yorkshire Dales.

Are you looking forward to the show's return?

The synopsis from Channel 5 reads: "Viewers can expect more heartwarming and humorous adventures of young country vet James Herriot as he joins his unconventional mentor, Siegfried Farnon, matriarch of Skeldale House Mrs Hall, Siegfried’s errant brother Tristan, and independent local farmer’s daughter Helen Alderson, alongside a characterful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1930s."

READ: All Creatures Great and Small viewers shocked as they recognise huge star on show

READ: Fans praise 'perfect' cast in new series All Creatures Great and Small

Speaking about the new series, Sebastian Cardwell, Channel 5 Deputy Director of Programmes, said: "In challenging times, this new adaptation gained a special place in the heart of the British public. With values of community spirit, solidarity and heart-felt compassion, these stories are important ones for us to tell, now more than ever. I’m delighted that we will be seeing more of James and his Darrowby family when they return to our screens soon."

The show will resume filming in March 2021

The show is based on the books of James Wight AKA James Herriot, who passed away in 1995. His children, Jim and Rosie, opened up about the show, telling C5: "We thought series one of the new All Creatures Great and Small was excellent. It was an immensely enjoyable adaptation of Dad’s books, very professionally acted and produced, and absolutely true to the 'Herriot ethos.'"

They added: "We are very hopeful that series two will be equally uplifting and entertaining, and we are greatly looking forward to seeing it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.