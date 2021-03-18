Viewers are saying the same thing about documentary Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death Did you watch the Channel 4 documentary?

A documentary paying tribute to the life of TV personality Caroline Flack, Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death, aired on Channel 4 on Wednesday night, and viewers took to social media to discuss the one-off film.

People were full of praise for the documentary about the late star, who passed away in 2020, and urged others to watch it. Posting on Twitter, one person wrote: "If you're not currently watching the #CarolineFlack documentary on Channel 4 I really really urge you to. Your words and comments on social media, anonymously, or in real life hold more weight than you could ever know and it costs absolutely nothing to be kind."

Another person added: "The #CarolineFlack documentary just highlighting how far we HAVEN’T come in the last year, especially relating to the narrative around women. Especially on social media." A third person posted: "This documentary really shows how everyone copes with things differently. Just because you may be able to handle something and think it's "not a big deal", doesn't mean that it is the same for everyone."

The documentary shared snaps from Caroline's childhood

Caroline tragically died by suicide at the age of 40 on 15 February 2020. At the time, her friend Laura Whitmore spoke about her on Five Live's radio show, saying: "She was bubbly and for such a small stature, commanded a room. She loved to laugh and had the most infectious chuckle.

"She also had many struggles, I am not going to pretend she was perfect. She lived every mistake publicly under scrutiny. Caroline loved to love, that’s all she wanted, which is why the show Love Island was important to her."

