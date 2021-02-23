Meghan Markle's Oprah interview: Holly Willoughby reveals new details

Holly Willoughby has shared some details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's planned interview with Oprah Winfrey after revealing that the chat show's producers had been in touch with This Morning bosses. Speaking on the breakfast show, Holly revealed that Oprah Winfrey's team had requested footage of the show's interview with Samantha Markle in early 2020.

She said: "Funnily enough Oprah Winfrey’s team contacted This Morning requesting footage from our interview with Samantha Markle in preparation for the interview with the Duchess of Sussex... So we don’t know whether or not they used that in the interview, but what we do know is nothing was off-limits in this interview."

In the interview, Samantha discussed the royal couple and their relationship with her father, Thomas Markle. Meghan and Harry will both appear in the planned primetime special, which will air on Sunday 7 March on the CBS Television Network.

CBS revealed in a statement on Monday: "Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

Meghan will be chatting about motherhood and about life as a royal

"Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

The exciting news came shortly before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that they will not be returning as working members of the royal family in a statement released by Buckingham Palace. In a statement released on Friday, Buckingham Palace said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the royal family.

Holly opened up about the much-anticipated interview

"Following conversations with The Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service... While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family."

