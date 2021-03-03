This Morning will be taken off the air early on Wednesday due to ITV's schedule. The breakfast show, which usually starts at 10 am and finishes at 12.30 pm, will instead conclude 20 minutes earlier due to the annual Budget speech.

Before the speech, we will still have plenty of time with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who plan to interview stars including Piers Morgan, Nigel Havers and Stacey Solomon on Wednesday's show.

The ITV News Special: The Chancellor's Budget, will be live coverage as the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivers his speech to the House of Commons about plans for the upcoming year, which will likely include plans for rebuilding the economy after the third lockdown.

According to the BBC, so far we know that Rishi plans to extend the furlough scheme until the end of September 2021, give money to help community purchase and run local pubs and sports clubs, and offer free MBA-style management training to small business in a 'Help to Grow' scheme. There are also plans to invest in the arts after museums, cinemas and theatres remained closed for most of 2020.

The speech comes just a few days before Prime Minister Boris Johnson's first step out of lockdown of allowing schools to reopen, which will be followed in due course by gyms and retail reopening, friends being able to meet in groups of six, and eventually allowing international travel for holidaymakers.

The show will finish 20 minutes early on Wednesday

By 12 April, holidays in the UK can be taken, but only in self-catering accommodation with your own household. A review of international holidays will be conducted by the Transport Secretary with a view to lifting travel bans in May. By 17 May, international travel may resume pending the government’s review in April.

