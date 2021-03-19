Gardener's World: All about Monty Don's dogs

Monty Don is a dog lover, and can often be seen on Gardener's World, and on his social media accounts, in the company of his pet pooches. Find out more about Monty's gorgeous pups here...

MORE: Monty Don's fans in tears as he shares gift to commemorate beloved dog

The star shares two pet dogs with his wife Sarah, a golden retriever named Nell, and a Yorkshire terrier named Patti. He often shares snaps of the pair accompanying him in the garden.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Monty Don receives honour at Buckingham Palace

In one adorable post, Pattie is fast asleep in the greenhouse, and Monty captioned the sweet snap: "Patti helping plant salad seedlings into the new greenhouse." He shared another cute snap of Nell and Patti in the garden, writing: "Places to go, things to do."

Nell and Patti are good pals!

The TV personality's dog Nigel sadly passed away in 2020, and in February 2021 Monty shared a photo of large commemorative terracotta he had been gifted engraved with Nigel's name. He also shared a snap of Nigel with Nellie, writing: "Found this from last year. They made a good pair. Miss the old chap."

Nigel sadly passed away in 2020

MORE: Meet Gardener's World star Monty Don's family here

MORE: Gardeners' World host Monty Don shares details of childhood trauma

Speaking about his love of dogs on his website, he wrote: "I have lived with dogs all my life and so it is absolutely natural to me that wherever I am in the garden I should be accompanied by a dog or two. It is their garden as much as mine or any other members of the family."

How adorable is Patti?!

He continued: "Something that I take for granted is that, by and large, they do absolutely no damage and respect the garden completely. They (rarely) dig holes or crash through the flower beds. They do treat the long paths as bowling alleys down which they career in chase of the ball that we are obliged to throw, but it is harmless enough."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.