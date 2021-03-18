Meet the Shark Tank stars' children: Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and more See the cutest snaps of their families here

Are you a fan of Shark Tank? The ABC show, which has been on screens since 2009, has seen countless entrepreneurs enter the tank in the hopes of securing investments from the likes of Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and more.

While we know all about the sharks' professional lives, what about their personal lives? Keep reading to find out all about their loved ones...

Mark Cuban

Tech entrepreneur Mark Cuban is a proud dad of three! The Dallas Mavericks' billionaire owner shares daughters Alexis,18, Alyssa, 14, and 11-year-old Jake with his wife, Tiffany Stewart.

Mark Cuban has three children

While Mark is the wealthiest Shark on the show, with an estimated net worth of $4.2billion, he says his children are anything but spoilt. "My 16-year-old had an internship this summer," he told Steve Harvey on an episode of STEVE on Watch. "She worked and did a good job and made her own money — and when she makes it, she can spend it on whatever she wants."

Kevin O'Leary

He may be Mr Wonderful to us television viewers, but to Trevor and Savannah O'Leary, he's just dad. The Canadian businessman's children grew up watching their father on the hit ABC show and couldn't be prouder. "They were toddlers when this started, and they used to come to the set. It's part of who they are," he told Closer Weekly.

Kevin O'Leary and his family

Barbara Corcoran

Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran and her husband, FBI agent Bill Higgins, experienced difficulty conceiving naturally early on in their marriage and turned to other methods. In 1994, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Tom, via in vitro fertilization with the help of her sister Florence, who donated an egg. They later adopted another child, a daughter named Kate.

Barbara Corcoran and her two children

Speaking about her adoption journey to Inc, Barbara joked: "Attracting moms who wanted to give you their baby was exactly the same as writing a good real estate ad."

Daymond John

FUBU founder Daymond John has three children. He shares grown-up daughters, Yasmeen and Destiny, with his first wife and four-year-old Minka Jagger with Heather Taras, who he married in 2018.

Daymond John shares daughter Minka Jagger with wife Heather

Lori Greiner

While QVC Queen Lori Greiner doesn't have children with her husband Dan Greiner, the couple have been by each other's side for years. The two met back in 1996, and after 16 years of dating, got hitched in 2010. These days, they even work closely together, with Dan serving as Vice President on the board of Lori's company.

Lori Greiner has been married since 2010

Robert Herjavec

Croatian-born tech investor Robert Herjavec is a doting father of five. With his first wife, Diane Plese, whom he was married to for 26 years, he shares children Skye, Brendan, and Caprice.

Robert Herjavec shares twins with pro dancer Kym Johnson

In 2015 he found love again when he took part in Dancing With the Stars and fell for professional dancer Kym Johnson. The two tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed twins Hudson and Haven two years later.

