Tanned Prince William is all smiles as he returns to work for the first time since Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis
Smiling Prince William returns to work for the first time since Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis

The Prince of Wales spent the Easter holidays with his family

Updated 32 minutes ago
Prince William helps make bolognese sauce with head chef Mario Confait
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
The Prince of Wales has stepped out in Surrey for his first official engagement since his wife Kate's cancer diagnosis was revealed in March.

Prince William, 41, is visiting a surplus food distribution charity – Surplus to Supper – where he lent a hand in the kitchen and help to load prepared meals into delivery vans.

Take a look at William's culinary skills as he helped head chef Mario Confait to prepare a bolognese sauce...

WATCH: Prince William lends a hand at food distribution charity

William also showed his appreciation when he received get well soon cards for his wife and the King from a volunteer at the food, distribution charity Surplus to Supper.

He touched the shoulder of Rachel Candappa after she handed over the cards and told her: "Thank you very much, that's kind."

Prince William, Prince of Wales is given cards for his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales by volunteer Rachel Candappa© Getty
William looked touched as volunteer Rachel Candappa gave him cards for his wife and the King

The Prince will later travel to a youth centre in west London which benefits from the organisation's deliveries.

William's return to work comes after spending the Easter holidays with the Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as the family took time away to process Kate's diagnosis.

Prince William chops celery© Getty
William donned an apron as he chopped celery

The Waleses did not join King Charles and Queen Camilla for the Easter Sunday service in Windsor, but last week William took son George, ten, to an Aston Villa match.

Prince William stirring sauce© Getty
The Prince helped out in the kitchen

The Princess revealed the shock news in a personal and moving video message to the nation on 22 March, where she asked that time, space and privacy be afforded to her family following her chemotherapy announcement.

William helps to load trays of food into vans© Getty
William helped to load trays of food into vans

"I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she said, adding: “It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay."

Kate's cancer was discovered in post-operative tests following her abdominal surgery in January.

Kensington Palace previously said that William would resume public engagements after the school holidays, on a reduced timetable as he continues to support Kate through her treatment.

