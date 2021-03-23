Downton Abbey star Jim Carter has opened up about how proud he and wife Imelda Staunton are of their daughter, Bessie, after her role in Netflix hit series, Bridgerton.

The actor, who plays Mr. Carson in Downton, appeared on Tuesday's episode of Lorraine when he discussed the success of the show and their daughter following in their thespian footsteps.

"We're delighted, it's been a huge success," he told Lorraine Kelly. "Bessie has had a wonderful time doing it. I'm thrilled on her behalf. They're starting out a second series soon."

WATCH: Jim Carter announces huge Downton sequel news

Bessie played the role of Prudence Featherington it the Netflix show, which also starred overnight superstars Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor. Prudence is one of the sisters in the Featherington family who are on the lookout for a suitable husband. Meanwhile, Derry Girls star, Nicola Coughlan played her sister, Penelope.

Meanwhile, Jim has also recently opened up about other hit period drama, Downton Abbey, after plans for the production of the second film have hit headlines.

Bessie Carter (middle) as Prudence Featherington in Bridgerton

Chatting to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning earlier this month, the actor explained discussed plans to start filming this year. "We're hopeful that we'll start filming soon," he told the presenters. "I'd love to tell you when [exactly] we'll start filming but with the virus and travel restrictions and work restrictions, we haven't got a 100% green light yet."

As for what fans can expect from the sequel, Jim remained tight-lipped on details but did let it slip that his wife Imelda Staunton is set to reprise her role of Maud Bagshaw, a cousin of the Crawley family.

During another stint on This Morning in 2020, Jim also hinted about what fans can expect from the sequel's script: "The script for a second film is there, we've seen it, it's very funny, and it's got all the same characters in it, all the regular characters."

