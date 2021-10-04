Bridgerton star's famous mum to star in Dancing on Ice 2022 Sally Dynevor is swapping the cobbles for the ice!

Exciting news! Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor has revealed that she is the first contestant signed up for Dancing on Ice 2022 - and we can’t wait to see her in action!

Chatting on Lorraine, the actress, who is also mum to Bridgerton breakout star Phoebe Dynevor, said: “Now everyone knows I’m doing it I can’t back out can I?! And I’m so scared!” She revealed that she’s never skated before, adding: “I went with Hattie [her daughter] when she was little and I had a penguin and then thought this is too hard so I’ll go and get a coffee!

“This is a massive challenge, Lorraine. It really, really is. I’m not getting any younger, I’ve just got to take every opportunity I get so that when I’m old I can say you know what? I gave it a go.”

The news has come shortly after it was confirmed that John Barrowman would not be returning as a judge after two years on the show. ITV released a statement that read: “We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing on Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials.”

Sally is excited to be taking part

While John has yet to speak out about losing out on the role, his team issued a statement which read: “John is thrilled to be returning to work for ITV as host on the new All Star Musicals” without mentioning the Dancing on Ice news. It is thought that he has not been invited back to the show due to controversy surrounding historic incidents of exposing himself on set.

John previously apologised for his actions on set back in 2008, saying that "my understanding and behaviour have also changed” since the incidents.

