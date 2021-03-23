Kate Garraway's children Darcey and Billy share reaction to dad Derek's illness in rare interview The star spoke about it in her new documentary

Kate Garraway's kids Darcey and Billy have**opened up about their dad Derek's illness, following his admission to hospital in March 2020 after contracting COVID-19.

Speaking in their mum's new documentary, Finding Derek, Darcey and Billy spoke about their dad's condition, with Darcey saying: "We've heard rumours that he'll get better before next year but we really don't know."

When she is asked whether she thinks he'll be back for Christmas, she continued: "I hope so! But it might be hard because he might still be hooked up to things to help him survive... It's not scary in the way that it looks scary, but it's scary to think that we might lose him."

Billy also opened up about missing his dad, and revealed that he and Derek would always build LEGO together. He said: "Dad usually does LEGO with me the most, but since dad's not here I've been doing it on myself... I really want him back but we don't know if he's going to get better or not."

In the documentary, Kate opened up about Derek's devastating illness and his time in hospital, as well as speak to others about their personal struggles during the pandemic.

Asked about the documentary on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, she explained: "We're hearing so any stories about people who have lost people, and I'm aware that I'm very lucky because Derek is still here and we have the chance to battle on... the documentary will look at what our family have been through but what other families have been through as well... it's making sure that the people who have been badly affected haven't been forgotten."

She also spoke about making the decision to film the documentary, saying: "It's a tough one, so I do have a job that puts me on TV... when I went back to work I was amazed and so moved by people's reactions, and contacted by people who said, 'You're talking about what I am going through.' So I thought, 'This story needs to be told because I have a chance to say it when they don't.'"

