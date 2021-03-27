Keeping Faith season three: meet the cast We're so excited to see what Faith has been up to!

Keeping Faith is finally back on our screens, and we're delighted to be once again caught up in Faith's tangled and chaotic life! Eve Myles, who plays the titular character, is once again joined by a very talented cast - meet them here!

Eve Myles - Faith Howells

Eve is best known for her roles in Torchwood, Little Dorrit and Merlin. Chatting about reprising her role as Faith, she told the BBC: "In the new series you can expect the unexpected and even more secrets revealed. There’s a new character who shakes Faith's world just as she’s about to get back onto her feet. New and old characters fight for their family and justice, and Faith's past coming back to haunt her."

Bradley Freegard - Evan Howells

Bradley happens to be Eve's husband in real life, and has starred in Holby City, Hinterland and Casualty. Their three youngsters in the show are played by Demi Letherby, Lacey Jones and twins Oscar and Harry Unsworth.

Celia Imrie - Rose Fairchild

Bridget Jones star Celia has joined the cast for season three. Chatting about her character, she said Rose is "tough, regretful, ruthless… wants to make amends with her past but has left it all too late".

She added: "Pip Broughton our glorious director, Eve our stupendous lead. And our magnificent producer Maggie Russell, who sowed the seeds of the idea for me to play Rose when I was blown away at the screening of the very first ever episode."

Mark Lewis Jones - Steve Baldini

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor opened up about where Steve is at in season three, saying: "Steve has gone into his man-cave, almost literally. He’s had to hunker down, trying to find a little bit of safety in a place of solitude. He’s removed himself, separated himself through a need to take care of himself."

Matthew Aubrey - Mike

Matthew is perhaps best known for his roles in Deep Water and World on Fire, and opened up about joining the cast as Mike, the father of a very sick child. He said: "I think the reason people can relate to Mike is that he is fundamentally human. He’s capable and totally fallible. He’s frightened and stubborn and courageous all at the same time. He makes mistakes but also gets it right and keeps going one day at a time for Osian."

