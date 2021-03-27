Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star Alex Newell teases 'big' new show romance Viewers will see Mo meet Perry when the show returns to NBC on 28 March

Alex Newell has teased a major new romance for Mo on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, revealing that fans will be treated to "trials and tribulations" in the coming episodes.

Viewers will see Mo - Zoey's genderfluid neighbor - meet Perry, "an older version of Mo," when the show returns to NBC on 28 March.

Alex shared that the romance will be "true, utter Black love… and the dynamic of two strong Black people being in love with each other and trying to figure that out and navigate it."

Mo will meet fire inspector Perry as they open a new restaurant venture Maximo with pal Max (played by Pitch Perfect star Skylar Austin).

David St Louis will play Mo's new love interest

Perry, who is quick to recognize Mo's aesthetic desires but won't let glamour get in the way of safety, will be played by David St Louis, and Mo acknowledges that "it's so big to show this relationship that's just as normal as any other relationship."

Mo is Zoey's genderfluid neighbor and a DJ, who is the first person Zoey tells about her new superpowers.

Speaking to EW.com, Alex shares that Mo and Perry "have the same ideologies" and "to see these two strong entities come together, and whether it be in their own stubbornness or when they get in their own way, I think it's a beautiful thing to watch."

The show launched in 2020

Alex is also genderfluid and the former Glee star accepts all pronouns.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist launched in 2020, and follows San Francisco-based coder Zoey (Jane Levy) who is trying to make it in a male-dominated industry.

But during a routine check-up, she is gifted with the ability to hear people's innermost thoughts through the medium of big, colorful musical numbers.

The show won an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming in 2020, and Jane was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2021 for her performance.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist will air on Sunday 28 March on NBC at 9/8c

