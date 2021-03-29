Unforgotten: will there be a season five? 

Unforgotten's season four finale is set to air on Monday night, and will see the case of the historic murder of Matthew Walsh finally closed. But will the series be back for another instalment? Find out here and warning, major spoilers ahead for season five so far...

ITV has yet to confirm whether there will be a season five, presumably due to the cliffhanger ending of episode five, which saw DI Cassie Stuart involved in a horrific car accident. Should Cassie have been killed in the accident, it is unlikely that the show would conclude following the exit of one of its co-stars.

WATCH: Cassie's life is in danger in season finale

However, should Cassie survive the accident, the series could well be open for more episodes. After all, the detective inspector still has ten weeks of duty before her retirement - and of course there could be a case that compels her to come out of retirement to help out with once more - maybe at the request of her old pal, Sunny Khan. We certainly hope this is the case!

Will Sunny and Cassie see another season?

We would imagine that ITV would certainly want Unforgotten to return, as it received over nine million viewers for the first episode of season four! Speaking about the amazing figures, the show's writer Chris Lang tweeted: "Delighted to hear, at the final tally, that ep 1 of #Unforgotten was watched by 9.5m. Thnx so much to everyone who has watched since season 1, but also to the new audience, who found the show on Netflix, Amazon Prime, PBS...or wherever - we love you all!"

Sanjeev Bhaskar, who plays Sunny Khan, added: "Hear hear. What an extraordinary warm, generous and interactive audience you are as well. And smart. And damn good looking! And intensely fragrant."

