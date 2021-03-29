Meet Saved and Remade presenter Sabrina Grant here Sabrina is presenting the brand new BBC show

Love The Repair Shop? Then brand new Saved and Remade could be right up your street. The BBC Two programme, which begins on Monday evening, follows a similar format to the aforementioned show – only this time the items brought in get a new and handy twist.

The synopsis reads: "Loved but unused objects are transformed into beautiful and functional items by a team of highly skilled master crafters, then revealed to their owners."

Fronting the new show is presenter and former stylist to the stars, Sabrina Grant. Want to know a little bit more about the host before the show begins? Here's what we know…

Sabrina Grant's bio

Sabrina is no stranger to showbiz. After attending the prestigious BRIT School, she went on to train in acting at Mountview before embarking in a career in TV production and fashion styling. Sabrina has even helped dressed some huge stars such as Taylor Swift and Sam Smith, as well as promoting sustainable fashion on shows such as ITV's Lorraine.

Sabrina Grant's career

One of Sabrina's break-through TV roles came in the form of Supershoppers. The programme was a huge hit on Channel 4 and saw Sabrina co-star alongside Anna Richardson, delving into the secrets of the high street and retail sector.

Since then, Sabrina has landed huge success in other TV roles including on BBC's new daily show, Morning Live. The presenter has even bagged herself a Royal Television Society award for Best On Screen Personality.

Sabrina with her Saved and Remade co-stars

Sabrina Grant's stint on Saved and Remade

Saved and Remade sees a number of beloved objects transformed into a newer, more useful items. Given the sustainability theme, it seems Sabrina is the perfect fit for the role. The presenter is clearly thrilled about the stint, and even shared a number of posts on social media in the lead up to Monday's first episode.

Posting a photo from behind the scenes, Sabrina wrote in te caption: "One of our Saved and Remade consultation areas. So excited! The day is finally here #SavedandRemade starts this evening, 6:30pm @bbctwo. Make sure you set your reminder and tune in to watch our amazing transformations! #SavedandRemade #bbctwo."

