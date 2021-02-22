Unforgotten season four: why did DCI Cassie Stuart leave the police? Needs reminder on Unforgotten season three?

Unforgotten season four is set to hit our screens on Monday night, and see Nicola Walker return to her role as the one and only DCI Cassie Stuart.

However, while in previous seasons, Cassie has been hard at work on a new case, the new season opens with her off from work, and reluctant to return to her role as detective chief inspector. So what happened to her at the end of season three? Remind yourself here...

In season three of the hit series, Cassie begins to unravel due to the nature of the work she does for the police, particularly when their final suspect, Peter Finch, admits to the serial killing and sexual assault of countless women. His confession has a profound impact on Cassie, who takes three months of sick leave for her mental health.

Speaking about what to expect from her character in the upcoming episodes, Nicola told ITV: "When we meet her this series you realise she doesn’t really want to come back but she is in a terrible position that she will lose a massive amount of her pension payout on a technicality if she doesn’t come back and complete a certain number of months to comply with her pension.

Cassie is forced to return to work

"It is awful, she is in a complete trap so she agrees to come back so she can access the full amount of her pension because her dad is getting more and more ill and she is looking at the fact that she will probably be financially responsible for her father’s care. So she is completely caught. Her entire career she has very dedicatedly given to the police force. She is angry and feels very betrayed and that’s how she goes into this series’ story."

