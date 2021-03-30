Ricky Whittle breaks his silence after American Gods cancelled – and fans react The show announced the recent third series would be its last

American Gods star Ricky Whittle has broken his silence after the popular Starz show announced that the recent third series would be its last.

The former Hollyoaks actor, who plays the lead Shadow Moon, wrote a lengthy statement posted on his Instagram Stories, admitting he was "committed" to finishing the journey.

"This has been an amazing journey thus far and I am so grateful to my fellow cast and crew who have worked so hard on this award-winning show," he began.

"We have the best fans around the world and thank each of you for your passion and support, so know that Neil Gaiman, Fremantle, and myself and the cast are still committed to completing Neil Gaiman's critically acclaimed story."

A spokesperson for the show, which is an adaption of Neil Gaiman's 2001 novel of the same name, revealed the news to fans in a statement. It read: "Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman's ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural climate of our country."

Ricky Whittle broke his silence about the show coming to an end

However, it's not all bad news - according to Deadline, the show could return to complete the story in film format. The report states that Starz, the channel that hosts the fantasy drama, is exploring the idea of creating a feature-length ending to the story – finishing off the arc of the show.

Meanwhile, fans were keen to express their sadness at American Gods not returning. One person wrote on Twitter: "One more season would've been a perfect end to this fantastic show."

A second fan said: "This is NOT good news. At least one more season to fully wrap it up would have been perfect," while a third simply wrote: "Nooooo!!" along with a string of sad-faced emojis.

