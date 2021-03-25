Line of Duty star talks leaving show before season six The actress unfortunately had to pull out of the show

Line of Duty star Taj Atwal has revealed that she won't be returning to the hit show in season six - and opened up about why she was forced to leave the show.

Unfortunately, Taj, who plays AC-12 team member PC Tatleen Sohota, was unable to reprise her role on the show as she was filming the BBC crime series The Syndicate at the same time, and couldn't work around the scheduling conflict.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5, she explained: "I couldn't make the dates work alongside The Syndicate. I had to choose and it was not an easy decision."

Chatting about The Syndicate's creator, Kay Mellor, she added: "It was not easy but, Kay is very hard to turn down because she is just so lovely, and I've worked with her so much previously, and Roxy was a just completely different character for me to play and just challenge myself, really."

Taj is set to star in The Syndicate

Jed Mercurio has also hinted that the golden trio, AKA Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, might not be safe on the show, as he previously told HELLO! and other reporters than he often considers killing off his main characters.

He said: "It's never far from my thoughts, honestly. I think we all get on brilliantly, but everybody knows that we're serving something bigger than ourselves which is Line of Duty.

"One of the things about the show is that nobody is safe and that's what keeps the audience on the edge of their seat. I know that it would be a sad day but I think all the main cast realise that it is possible and you know, we're mates and we talk about it and we joke about it and it's something that no one would relish but everybody would understand."

