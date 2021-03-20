Joy-Anna Duggar shares adorable new pictures of baby girl - fans react The seven-month-old is pictured with a big beaming smile on her face

Joy-Anna Duggar has shared an adorable snap of her youngest daughter, Evelyn Mae.

Wearing a cute leopard-print romper, the seven-month-old is pictured crawling on a shag carpet with a big beaming smile on her face.

Rocking a big bow in her hair, the young girl's joyful look had fans - and family - rushing to the comments section to praise 23-year-old Joy-Anna.

"Too cute!" shared older sister Jinger Vuolo, as sister-in-law Abbie Duggar added: "Such a sweetie!"

Evelyn Mae had a big smile on her face

Joy's best friend Carlin Bates commented on how grown up Evy was now, sharing crying emojis.

The picture was taken by Joy's sister Jana's best friend Laura DeMasie.

Joy-Anna is married to Austin Forsyth, and the pair also have a two-year-old son Gideon. Joy-Anna is the fifth daughter born to Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, and the ninth of 19 children.

Joy is married to Austin Forsyth

She first appeared on TLC series 19 Kids and Counting and now stars in Counting On, which follows the eldest children as they embark on their own families.

Joy-Anna married Austin in 2017 at the age of 19, and they welcomed their son Gideon nine months later in 2018.

In 2019 the pair revealed the heartbreaking news they had suffered a miscarriage when doctors could not find a heartbeat at the 20-week scan.

Joy delivered their baby girl and they named their stillborn daughter Annabell Elise. Their third child, Evelyn Mae, was born in August 2020.

Joy, 23, has two children

But the mom has been praised by fans for speaking out honestly about motherhood. She recently revealed to fans how she felt she had "messed up more times than I can count."

"Learning patience in parenting isn’t easy for me... honestly, I thought I was a pretty patient person until I had kids!" she shared on Instagram.

"Thinking about how my words and actions effect my kids life has opened my eyes and sometimes broke my heart (sic.) I can either respond in patience and love or in anger and frustration."

