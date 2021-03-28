Line of Duty season six: HELLO! breaks down episode two We're sucking on diesel now!

Wow, what an episode! There was a lot to take in during Line of Duty episode two - and we couldn't wait to unpack it all in our latest episode of HELLO! Insider!

As well as some classic LOD moments including a long, tense interview and Ted's maxim on catching bent coppers, the episode saw Kate Fleming commit the ultimate betrayal against AC-12 while growing closer to her new gaffer, Jo Davidson, while Steve and Chloe look into discrepancies in the Gail Vellers' murder investigation, and poor Farida Jatri is framed for OCG connections. Check out our thoughts and theories about episode two here...

In the episode, AC-12 hit the Murder Investigation Team with an official warning that they will be looking into Operation Pear Tree for any signs of police corruption but then are humiliatingly put in their place by Jo Davidson, who foresaw their plan and has gone to the powers that be to ensure it doesn't happen. And when we say 'foresaw' we mean 'Kate warned her'.

Has Kate really betrayed AC-12?

While Ted Hastings told Steve that Kate had "cooked her goose now" after committing what appeared to have been the ultimate betrayal, could there be more to her actions than what meets the eye? Could she simply be ensuring that she has gained Jo's trust?

AC-12 is on the case!

Meanwhile, Ryan is back in the fray - now as a police officer - and a tense moment between him and Jo suggests that Jo knows him, not as an officer, but as a member of the OCG. In the final moments of the episode, Jo drives to a quiet location and picks up a burner phone - confirming that she is indeed corrupt - and proceeds to have a meltdown in her car. Is she being forced into working for criminals? We can't wait to find out!

