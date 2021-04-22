5 shows to watch if you love Line of Duty See our top recommendations for those who love the police procedural drama

Line of Duty's penultimate episode airs on Sunday, and while we are devastated that it is nearly over (it feels like it's only just returned to our lives!), for fans of the series, we have just the thing to watch next that we think you might love. Check out our top pick shows for Line of Duty fans here...

Happy Valley - BritBox

This outstandingly good series follows a Yorkshire sergeant, Catherine Cawood, as she deals with the kidnap for ransom of a local businessman's daughter, as well as a very complicated home life; bringing up her son of her late daughter, who died by suicide after she was assaulted by Tommy Lee Royce... who has just been released from prison.

Strike - BBC iPlayer

Based on the bestselling novels by JK Rowling, this drama follows Cormoran Strike, an army veteran turned private detective with an estranged rockstar father, and his office assistant turned partner Robin. Each season is better than the last, and sees Cormoran and Robin take on an assortment of grisly investigations in London.

No Offence - Channel 4

This whip-smart, seriously underrated Channel 4 show is based in Manchester and follows a team of detectives looking into a serial killer who has been targeting girls with Down syndrome. As another girl is killed, the race is on to stop the culprit, before he strikes again.

Giri/Haji - Netflix

With a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this is absolutely one to catch up on if you haven't watched it yet. The story follows a Tokyo detective, Kenzo Mori, who travels to London in search of his brother, Yuto, who in turn has been accused of murdering a Yakuza family member. Keep a lookout for Line of Duty's very own Kelly McDonald in this one.

Save Me - NOW/Sky

Line of Duty season one's dodgy cop Lennie James stars as Nelly in his drama about a man whose life is changed forever when his estranged teenage daughter disappears without a trace and does whatever it takes to bring her home. This series also stars John Corbett himself, Stephen Graham.

