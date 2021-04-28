Viewpoint fans are saying same thing about this character in episode two Are you watching the ITV drama?

Viewpoint is the latest drama from ITV starring Noel Clarke and Bronagh Waugh about a surveillance operation to track down a missing person.

The new show is a five-part mini-series airing over consecutive evenings this week and it seems that episode two left fans with a similar theory about one character in particular.

MORE: All you need to know about ITV's new drama Viewpoint

During the episode, many were convinced that Zoe, the neighbour whose house is being used for detective Martin Young's surveillance operation, knows more about the case than she is revealing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: ITV's Viewpoint official trailer

Plenty gave their verdict on social media, with one person writing: "I can't decide if Zoe did it or if she's just way too curious of a cat #Viewpoint."

A second said: "I don't think Greg is guilty. Too obvious. There is something very weird with Zoe. Too obsessive #Viewpoint."

A third viewer agreed with this, tweeting: "Zoe is 100% dodgy, definitely something going on with her and some sort of jealousy thing, and her creeping about. #viewpoint." A fourth said: "It's gonna turn out to be something Zoe is in on. She's hiding in plain sight. #Viewpoint."

MORE: Viewers spot blunder in episode one of ITV's Viewpoint

MORE: Morven Christie’s replacement on The Bay revealed for season three

Noel Clarke leads the cast of Viewpoint

It seems that viewers were more engaged with episode two of Viewpoint than Monday's episode one, which sparked mixed reviews from those watching at home as some branded it "far-fetched".

One summed it up, writing: "Already I'm wondering why I always get sucked into these ITV dramas when they turn out unrealistic and far-fetched. #Viewpoint."

Meanwhile, the show has been praised for its cast. Noel Clarke fronts the new show as Detective Martin Young. Also starring in the drama is Killing Eve and No Offence star Alexandra Roach as Zoe, while Amy Wren plays the role of Gemma Hillman, the teacher whose disappearance is the focus of Martin's surveillance task.

Fehinti Balogun takes on the role of Greg Sullivan, Gemma's boyfriend and prime suspect in her disappearance; and Catherine Tyldesley also appears as Kate Tuckman.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.