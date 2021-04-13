Death in Paradise: Everything we know so far about series 11 From the release date to who's returning the Island of Saint Marie...

The series ten finale of Death in Paradise was a cliffhanger like no other and we're already counting down the days until we can see what really happened with DI Neville Parker and DS Florence Cassell.

The light-hearted murder-mystery, which recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, confirmed it would be back for more episodes in the future – but when can we expect it to land on screens? We've done some digging and here's everything we know so far about the future of Death in Paradise...

WATCH: Death in Paradise cast chat to HELLO! about series ten finale

When is series 11 of Death in Paradise out?

According to the show's spokesperson, they're not back filming as of yet but it's only a matter of time. Star of the show, Ralf Little, told HELLO! in our exclusive Spotlight On… interview that they normally film at this time of year, but COVID, naturally, could get in the way.

"Well, in a normal situation we would head out to Guadalupe in mid-April and we finish sometime in October," he began, adding: "But last year for series ten, because of COVID, we put it back to July, three months later than we would normally go.

"I don't think we're heading back in April but I don't think we're going to be as late as July either. So all I know is we definitely want to go back and we’re trying to find out the best window for when that could happen. Nobody wants to leave it too late.

"In a perfect world, we'd get out there earlier rather than later, but the world is what it is at the moment. We just have to work out what we can do."

Fortunately, despite filming being pushed back last year, the show managed to air in its normal time of January to February with only a small delay. Here's hoping for the same luck this year!

Ralf Little told HELLO! when filming could resume

What will series 11 of Death in Paradise be about?

Series 11 will no doubt be full of great cases for Neville and co. to solve, as well as notable moments dotted throughout. But the main storyline that fans will be desperate to know about in the new episodes is the major cliffhanger between Neville and Florence.

At the end of series ten, viewers saw Neville rush to Florence's (Joséphine Jobert) home with the intention of telling her his true feelings for her. However, the show ended before we found out what he really said!

Fans are hoping Joséphine Jobert could return to the show

The actor opened up about the bombshell moment to HELLO!, admitting that the story could go either way. "I think it could go either way as Neville's come a long way, he’s a much stronger person than he was when he arrived on the island," he teased.

"He might have the bottle to go through with it. But then again, you know, she's an intimidatingly charming and beautiful woman who he worked really closely with... I just wouldn't have a clue which way it's gonna go so I'm afraid, you're just gonna have to wait and see and if it's any consolation, I'm gonna have to wait and see as well! So I'm not holding anything back."

Are you looking forward to series 11?

Who will return for series 11 of Death in Paradise?

Speaking of Florence, many are also wondering if Joséphine Jobert will be back on the island of Guadeloupe to reprise her role in the show. The actress, who left the show at the end of series eight but then returned for the tenth anniversary special, admitted that she felt "so happy" to return.

She told HELLO! in February: "I can't tell you right now, that's quite secret. Maybe, maybe not!" She added further: "We'll see! If it happens, it happens. I'm just going to live day by day."

Ralf is, of course, returning as DI Neville and fans can also expect to see familiar faces such as Don Warrington, Élizabeth Bourgine and Tahj Miles return. However, one star missing will be Tobi Bakare, who decided to leave the BBC show at the end of series ten.

