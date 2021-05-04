Succession fans had the best reaction to Alexander Skarsgård joining new series The Big Little Lies actor will appear in season three

The third series of Succession has a brand new star joining the show - Alexander Skarsgård.

On Monday, Deadline announced that the Primetime Emmy Award-winning HBO show is set to introduce the True Blood star in the upcoming series – and it's safe to say fans are pretty excited by the news.

The internet exploded with a number of GIFs and memes from the corporate drama as die-hard Succession fans reacted to the announcement. One person tweeted: "I couldn't wait for season three already, and now this?!? We need S3 of #Succession ASAP!"

WATCH: Succession will return for third season on HBO

A second wrote: "Anything the guy touches is gold so this should be [fire]," as a third simply wrote: "Can this TV show get any better?"

A fourth fan even picked up on the network's tendency to cast Alexander in popular HBO shows such as Big Littles Lies, in which he played abusive husband Perry Wright, and his long-running role as Eric Northman in True Blood.

The fan tweeted: "Man, HBO definitely has a thing for Alexander Skarsgård (who can blame them)."

In series three of Succession, Alexander will play Lukas Matsson who is described as a "succession, confrontational tech founder and CEO". It's not yet known what part his character will play in relation to the famous Roy family, but we can't wait to find out.

Alexander will play Lukas Matsson in the new series

Alexander will join the regular cast members such as Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman, Sarah Snook as Shiv and Matthew Macfadyen as Shiv's husband, Tom. Olivier, Emmy and BAFTA-winning actor Brian Cox will once again star as family patriarch and former CEO of Waystar Roy co., Logan Roy.

The third series of Succession is currently in production and is thought to pick up where season two left off, which saw Kendall ambush his father by refusing to take the fall for the Cruise Ship scandal and accuses Logan of having knowledge of the cover-ups, insisting his "reign" as company leader was at its "end".

Speaking to Deadline about when the new series could be released, HBO boss Casey Bloys said that in a "normal world" the show would be out by the end of 2021, adding: "But that would mean we don't get hit with any Covid delays. It's hard to predict right now."

