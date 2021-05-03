Line of Duty gives update on season seven of the show - details Will we see the return of AC-12?

Line of Duty concluded its sixth season on Sunday night, leaving fans wondering if AC-12's adventures are finally over - but the show has released a new statement revealing there will be talks over whether there will be a further series of the show.

The BBC press office shared a statement from its Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore on Monday morning, which read: "Addictive event television, #LineOfDuty has kept the nation guessing for the last seven weeks, so it's no surprise that last night's jaw dropping finale set a ratings record.

"Jed Mercurio is a master of his craft, and I would like to congratulate him and the entire cast and crew for delivering such an incredible drama series. I'm looking forward to having a conversation with the team about where we go next and what the future of the series might be."

WATCH: We break down the Line of Duty season six finale

Cryptic, eh? The tweets also revealed that Sunday night's series finale had recorded its highest ever overnight ratings, as 12.8million viewers tuned in to find out the identity of the elusive 'H'.

Line of Duty may return for another season

Warning, spoilers ahead! Sunday's seventh and final episode saw Jo Davidson reveal that she believed Fairbanks to be her father, and was under the impression that he was the one giving her instructions - but hard-working Chloe Bishop's investigation eventually deduced that it had actually been Buckells all along as the fourth and final 'H'.

Unsurprisingly, the big finish prompted plenty of fans to take to social media to share their opinions on the episode, with 'Line of Duty' trending on Twitter since its airing.

Fans have taken to social media to give their views on the finale

And while views range from disappointment to admiration, many questioned whether the story had been left open for another series.

"After that there has to be a series 7, still convinced Osborne is the top dog," one viewer summarised on Twitter, while another added: "Series 7 because we all know that Buckells is not the real criminal mastermind here."