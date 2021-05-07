The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher posts incredible childhood photo with sister Suzie

With its heartwarming stories and incredible transformations, The Repair Shop is one of the nation's favourite TV shows. But the lifestyle programme is also loved by fans thanks to the popular team that keep the repair shop running.

Therefore, viewers were especially delighted when Steve Fletcher shared an incredible childhood photo alongside his sister and Repair Shop co-star Suzie.

Taking the Instagram, the BBC presenter wrote: "Well done to those of you who guessed that the photo on today's story (swipe to see) is of me holding my sister Suzie!

Steve posted this sweet childhood photo to his social media

"We're both here filming The Repair Shop today, some 50 (ish) years later. She seems happier to be in my company these days!!"

Many followers took the comments to share their amazement at the snap. One person wrote: "Beautiful picture Steve of you and your sister Suzie. I always see you look towards your sister in those moments of emotions. You're a good brother and good on you for that."

The siblings work together on The Repair Shop

A second fan said: "Love you two, the patience, passion and respect you have for people and their treasures is amazing to watch. Best programme on TV xx," while a third gushed: "My fav duo," adding: "You two are fantastic in what you do."

Meanwhile, fans of The Repair Shop were left in tears after a recent episode of the BBC restoration programme. The episode, which was originally supposed to air back in April, saw the show's resident horologist Steve Fletcher tasked with fixing a mantle clock shaped like an old ship, brought into the workshop by father and son Herbert and Joshua Klein.

The BBC show is hugely popular

The treasured item was a gift from Herbert's late grandfather and had a very special story behind it - Herbert was born deaf and his grandfather had helped him lip-read by pointing and gesturing at parts of the impressive clock.

His son, Joshua, helped translate the story from British Sign Language so that the team and viewers at home could understand. However, viewers were left emotional as the team at The Repair Shop went above and beyond, using sign language themselves so they could communicate directly with Herbert.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the touching moment, one person summed up the emotional response: "The team at @TheRepairShop have done it again, I'm in tears! Plus they learnt #BritishSignLanguage & used it when handing the ship back to its owner. It's just the best programme on TV."

