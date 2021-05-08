Morven Christie speaks out about bullying incident that 'destroyed' her following exit from The Bay The Scottish actress says she was targetted by a male co-star

Morven Christie has revealed that she was left "destroyed" after experiencing bullying from a male co-star on the set of one of her recent television dramas.

The actress, who viewers most recently saw on screens playing Detective Sergeant Lisa Armstrong in ITV's The Bay, spoke out for the first time about the ordeal to Variety in the wake of the allegations against actor and director Noel Clarke.

While she didn't name her bully, she explained that during a 15-week shoot five years ago she was targeted by a fellow actor who left her confidence in tatters.

"The industry needs a total recalibration," she said. "The onus remains on the victim to report, and the focus after doing so is protecting the production legally, rather than accountability for perpetrators, who continue to flourish.

"I've personally experienced this all the way up to broadcaster executive level and the impact is still with me five years later. It destroyed my confidence," she told the publication.

Morven alleges a male co-star left her confidence in tatters

She continued: "It feels like a protection racket for powerful men. They're not secrets. No one is surprised. My greatest disappointment is that they're accepted, covered up, excused, protected and — in more cases than just [Noel Clarke] — rewarded."

Last Friday, ITV pulled the final episode of five-part drama Viewpoint from schedule after more than 20 women came forward with accusations against lead actor Noel. BAFTA bosses also suspended his membership and recent award win after the

The actress will not reprise her role as Lisa Armstrong in series three of The Bay

Speaking about the scandal, Morven added: "I believed in BAFTA post #MeToo and the incredible work they've done around inclusion," she said. "That change moved me to my soul, so this broke my heart. My immediate reaction was that I wanted to hand back my membership."

In April, it was revealed that Morven will not be reprising her role in the third series of the ITV drama. Instead, Marsha Thomason will lead the series as a new detective called DS Jenn Townsend. The Manchester-born actress is best known for her roles on US television and has had recurring roles on NCIS: Los Angeles, Lost, Las Vegas and White Collar.

At the time, Morven did not give an explanation as to why she made the decision to leave the show but did take to social media to bid a final farewell to her character following the series two finale.

"Bye Lisa. You were a gift," she wrote, adding: "Thank you Daragh Carville, thank you beloved @leehavenjones for bringing me in, and biggest love EVER to the crew the crew the crew who had my back and have my heart."

