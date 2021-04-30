ITV have pulled the final episode of five-part drama, Viewpoint, from Friday night's schedule in light of recent bullying and sexual harassment allegations made against actor Noel Clarke, who fronts the show.

MORE: Viewpoint viewers call for ITV drama to be pulled as BAFTA suspends Noel Clarke over allegations

A statement from the broadcaster reads: "ITV has a zero tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimisation and robust procedures are in place to investigate and deal with any complaints. We strongly believe that everyone deserves to work in a supportive and safe environment.

"In light of the very serious nature of the allegations against Noel Clarke raised by 20 women in The Guardian's report, ITV has decided it is no longer appropriate to broadcast the final episode of the drama Viewpoint on ITV main channel this evening.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Noel Clarke's Viewpoint pulled from schedule

"We are mindful that some of our viewers have already invested four hours of their time over the past four nights in following this thriller which was due to conclude this evening, and they have yet to see the final episode. As such we plan to make it available on ITV Hub tonight for a limited time for any viewers who wish to seek it out, and watch its conclusion."

On Thursday evening, The Guardian published an investigative report outlining allegations from 20 women who allege Noel bullied, verbally abused and sexually harassed them on different occasions while working within the film and TV industry.

ITV's statement comes soon after BAFTA suspended its recent recognition of Noel after they awarded him for the Outstanding Contribution to Cinema at their ceremony earlier this month.

MORE: Bradley Walsh announces new project after leaving Doctor Who

MORE: Jon Snow shocks viewers as he reveals exit from Channel 4 News

The final episode was due to air on Friday evening

A statement from them read: "In light of the allegations of serious misconduct regarding Noel Clarke in The Guardian, BAFTA has taken the decision to suspend his membership and the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award immediately and until further notice."

In addition, Sky has "halted" production on Noel's other project, Bulletproof. The broadcaster said: "Effective immediately, we have halted Noel Clarke's involvement in any future Sky productions."

Noel, who played the lead role in Viewpoint and is also known for his role in films Kidulthood and Adulthood, has said he "vehemently" denies "any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.