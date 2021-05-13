I'm a Celebrity plans for Australia return in jeopardy - details The hit show was forced to relocate due to the pandemic

I'm a Celebrity might be looking at another season in the Welsh castle after recent travel guidelines for Australia might see their borders closed until 2022.

According to Metro, the planned budget for Australia states that "international travel is expected to remain low through to mid-2022, after which a gradual recovery in tourism is assumed to occur", suggesting that the sizeable production for I'm a Celebrity might not be able to go ahead back in the jungle just yet.

During the pandemic, the show was instead relocated to Wales, and Ant and Dec have both said that they would be very happy if they ended up there for a subsequent year following the huge success of the series. Dec previously told Metro: "People are having conversations with Australia to see if they’ll let us in, and to see if that’s going to work... If not, we’ve got a lovely alternative to go back to Wales, which we had a great time there.

Will the show return to Wales?

"We had a really lovely series and the people of North Wales made us feel very welcome. We’d gladly go back there. But we’ll see whether it’s Oz or Wales, we’re not quite sure yet," to which Ant added: "We would happily go back to Wales if we had to."

In the meantime, the presenting duo are having a very busy time with their other projects, including planning a wedding! Ant is currently engaged to his partner, Anne-Marie Corbett, after proposing in December 2020.

Chatting to Digital Spy magazine, the presenter talked about getting down on one knee over Christmas 2020. He explained: "It was a lovely way to end the year. I’m a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers, and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely."

