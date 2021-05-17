The Pursuit of Love viewers are saying same thing about episode two Are you enjoying the BBC drama?

The second instalment of BBC's new period drama, The Pursuit of Love, aired on Sunday evening and many watching at home had a similar view on the new episode.

Fans took to social media to give their verdict, and it seems that they were in agreement that episode two was an "improvement" on the first. One person tweeted: "Pleased I stuck with The Pursuit of Love. Episode two had so much more depth, substance and structure. I'll watch episode one again at some stage, with a different mindset. #ThePursuitofLove."

WATCH: The Pursuit of Love on BBC - official trailer

Another agreed, writing: "#ThePursuitofLove. Well that was much better! It IS a comic novel. The book is so enjoyable!" A third commented: "#ThePursuitOfLove improving, as long as they stick to Nancy's lines which they often don't."

A fourth said: "#ThePursuitOfLove going from strength to strength!", while a fifth tweeted: "Episode two of #ThePursuitofLove is a marked improvement."

Viewers were initially unimpressed by the first episode in the three-part drama, which aired last week. While some said they "loved" the show, others found it to be "disjointed" and far away from the book.

Episode two of The Pursuit of Love aired on Sunday

The second episode saw Linda (Lily James) continue her quest for romance. Despite being married to Tony Kroesig, she heads to the city of love where she encounters a handsome Parisian stranger, Fabrice De Sauveterre, played by Assaad Bouab (Call My Agent!). Will this new love affair lead Linda to drastically change her life?

Assaad Bouab plays Fabrice De Sauveterre in the show

As well as Lily James and Assaad Bouab, the cast features a whole host of famous faces including Emily Beecham, Dominic West, Andrew Scott and Freddie Fox.

The BBC adaptation is based on the novels by Nancy Mitford of the same name. The synopsis reads: "As social and political divisions split the nation, their diverging choices raise personal questions that remain intensely relevant today – questions about freedom, about love and sex, and the mystery of the human heart."

