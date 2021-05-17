Behind Her Eyes author has new upcoming adaptation: get the details Will you be checking out 13 Minutes?

Behind Her Eyes might not be coming back for a second season, but fans of the show might be interested to hear that there is another adaptation in the works from author Sarah Pinborough, who wrote the bestselling psychological thriller.

Netflix required the rights to 13 Minutes back in 2016, and the story follows a teenage girl as she attempts to solve her own murder. Sounds trippy, right? Astral projection was just the beginning people!

The Goodreads synopsis for the novel reads: "They say you should keep your friends close and your enemies closer, but when you're a teenage girl, it's hard to tell them apart.

"Natasha doesn't remember how she ended up in the icy water that night, but she does know this—it wasn't an accident, and she wasn't suicidal. Her two closest friends are acting strangely, and Natasha turns to Becca, the best friend she dumped years before when she got popular, to help her figure out what happened. Natasha's sure that her friends love her. But does that mean they didn't try to kill her?"

The OC and Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are signed onto the project, with Sarah writing the screenplay for the film adaptation. According to The Guardian, the new series is set to begin filming in 2022. We can't wait!

Chatting about working on screenplays, she told the newspaper: "It’s a refreshing shift of direction from books, books, books – I’ve written 27 or 28 books now. I still love writing them, but I don’t want to be on that hamster wheel, writing a thriller a year for people who know exactly what they’re going to get.

"There are some people who are really skilled at writing very similar books but that’s just not me. So once I’ve finished this contract, I think I will evaluate, rather than panic. If a thriller idea comes, great. If it doesn’t, I’ll write something else."

