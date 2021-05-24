Call the Midwife viewers were blown away with the "powerful" storyline that formed the focus of episode six.

The episode, which is the penultimate one in the tenth series, aired on Sunday evening and many praised its ability to handle real-life cases and medical conditions with sensitivity and charm.

The sixth instalment in the series of the BBC medical drama saw a young mother come into the clinic to see Nurse Trixie Franklin and Dr Patrick Turner with an infection.

It transpired that the mum, who was living in poverty and struggling to raise her family, had attempted to perform a termination on herself, during a time period when abortion was illegal.

The subject was highly emotive but viewers were full of admiration for how the storyline unfolded on screen. One person said on Twitter: "#CallTheMidwife continues to shine in its excellent handling of topics that were not only important in the 60s, but relevant to today as well, especially on woman's rights to control their own body, bravo to the writing time on that show, and the actors who bring it to life!"

A second echoed this feeling, tweeting: "Two different historical injustices portrayed in this week's #CalltheMidwife: access to abortion, and the shoddy treatment of single mothers. Thank you again to the writers of the programme for reminding us of how recently women gained basic rights."

Fans were full of praise for the most recent episode

Meanwhile, a third agreed, saying: "Sometimes in life you watch or read something which awakens your soul to the core! Trixie's words left me crying, sad, and were so powerful and spoken with so much conviction. @CallTheMidwife1 @helen_george you should be beyond proud of your performance! #CallTheMidwife."

Plenty have been enjoying the tenth series and avid fans of the show were thrilled to learn recently that the BBC have already begun production on series 11. In a recent clip, Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Turner, reveals to fans that they are back on set. He says to camera: "Can you believe it? Back on set again and we're filming the series..."

The actor is then interrupted by former Eastenders star Cliff Parisi, who is wearing a full Santa get-up! He said: "And it's Christmas! Merry Christmas everyone!"

