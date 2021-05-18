Call the Midwife's dedicated fans are thoroughly enjoying the new episodes in the tenth anniversary series. For the past ten years, viewers have seen a number of stars come and go from the heartwarming drama, but there's one character they're hoping will make a comeback.

MORE: Call the Midwife viewers blown away by 'incredible' new character

Actress and comedian Miranda Hart played the role of Matron Camilla Fortescue-Cholmondeley-Browne, commonly known as Chummy, from the show's beginning in 2012 until 2015 – and fans were devastated when she waved goodbye to Nonnatus House.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call the Midwife stars film upcoming Christmas 2021 special

The reason for the TV star leaving the show was due to conflicting schedules, and the actress admitted that she was unable to return to Call the Midwife due to other work commitments. Miranda tweeted at the time: "Having shared Chummy's return to CTM, I've not been able to birth (pun) the schedule to make it work."

The creator and writer of the BBC drama, Heidi Thomas, also responded to Miranda's departure from the show, stating at the time: "The creative team at Call the Midwife remain extremely close to Miranda, and hugely value the contribution Chummy made to the first four series of the show.

"Sadly, the timing wasn't right for her to return in 2016, but the door is always open. We would welcome her with open arms should she ever be free and want to come back to Nonnatus House." The character's exit came in series four as she left to work in another mother and baby unit.

MORE: 7 things you didn't know about Call the Midwife

MORE: Meet the Call the Midwife cast's real-life partners

Many are hoping Miranda will reprise her role in the show

Fortunately for fans, the prospect of Chummy making a comeback to Nonnatus House is certainly a possibility. Prior to series ten airing, Heidi admitted that she would love to bring back the character.

Speaking to the Daily Mail before the tenth anniversary series began in April, Heidi admitted: "I still hope that one day we will come back to Chummy."

Miranda herself previously opened up about her return to the show, telling the Mirror: "Maybe Chummy can come back in the next series an enlightened, crazed 60s hippy, having an affair with Paul McCartney."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.