Meet the contestants on Bake Off: The Professionals Tom Allen and Liam Charles are back hosting the Channel 4 show

Everyone's favourite baking show is back. Although we're not reuniting with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, the hugely popular sister show Bake Off: The Professionals is returning for a brand new series and we can't wait to see what incredible challenges the pro chefs are set.

Tom Allen and former Great British Bake Off favourite Liam Charles are also back hosting the show along with tough-to-impress judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden.

Before the first episode kicks off, meet the hopeful pros hoping to win big and the judges here...

The contestants

Once again, twelve pairs of pastry chefs from restaurants and hotels all over the UK will be walking into the kitchen ready to show off their best skills and incredible creations.

Michael Coggan and Andrew Minto are two pastry chefs from Cardiff who will be put to the test in the competition and are tipped to win big.

The other teams are as follows: Alex and Stacey from The College of West Anglia; Geanina and George from Prestige Patisserie; Jamie and Andrea from St. Ermin's Hotel; Julien and Elise from Julien's Plumart; Keiron and Rebecca from Keiron George Cake Design; Nessie and Domino from Chelsea Cake Company; Sarah and Cristina from The Rubens at the Palace; Sherrazade and Merryn from The Bristol Loaf; Stefano and Sara from Culture Whisk; Kevin and Maria-Vittoria from The Lanesborough and Lerrick and Lineker from Sofitel London St James

Chef Benoit Blin is returning as a judge

Bake Off professional Benoit Blin

French restaurateur and pastry chef Benoit Blin is back to judge to chefs and the chef has plenty of experience. Throughout he's worked at the prestigious Ritz Paris and at the Normandy Hotel in Deauville as well as working as a naval chef.

Bake Off professional Cherish Finden

Cherish is a multi-award winning pastry chef from Singapore. The pro made a name for herself in the industry with her impressive skills that she has been honing since her first job as a chef at the age of 14. She went to work in famous hotels such as Raffles Hotel and The Sheraton in Singapore. She's since relocated to the UK and previously worked at The Langham before joining Pan Pacific.

Cherish Finden is also back on the show

Bake Off hosts Liam Charles and Tom Allen

Liam Charles first came onto TV when he joined the Great British Bake Off for its eighth series in 2017, before joining The Professionals as a presenter in 2018 and a judge on Junior Bake Off in 2019.

Liam is joined by comedian and presenter Tom Allen who himself has taken to the tent in the recent series of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer earlier this year.

