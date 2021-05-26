Fans react to 'tense' Bake Off: The Professionals as first couple eliminated from competition Liam Charles and Tom Allen are back hosting

Bake Off: The Professionals returned on Tuesday evening for the first episode in a new series and - true to form - it was a stressful watch. Twelve hopeful teams of some of the best professional pastry chefs in the UK headed into the kitchen to wow the judges with their incredible creations.

But sadly for one couple, it was the end of the road, and viewers were sad to see them go after a "tense" episode that challenged them to create reinvented versions of Jaffa Cakes. Warning, spoilers ahead.

After tough-to-impress judge Cherish Finden branded their tray of jaffa cakes a "car crash", it was Alex and Stacey from The College of West Anglia who were sent home.

Viewers took to social media to react to their exit. One person said: "I feel so sorry for Alex & Stacey... they look crushed. #GBBO." Another fan said: "The jaffa cake miniatures looked amazing to me even if the judges didn't think so!" While a third wrote: "Better luck next time Alex and Stacey you tried your best. #GBBO."

We’re sad to say farewell to Alex and Stacey. Things didn’t go your way, but mistakes can be the making of us. Onwards and upwards! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/lmOWBAkLlb — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) May 25, 2021

It was Alex and Stacey who were first to leave the show

The pair said of their exit: "We've had a fantastic few days. It's been eye-opening, stressful, hard work but amazing. We're not afraid of failure, you can only rebuild, pick yourself up and get better from your mistakes."

Meanwhile, others were thrilled to have the show back and even branded it better than the original format of the show. "My Tuesday nights now have meaning again Shortcake #GBBO," said a fan. Another added: "The professionals is my favourite #GBBO. Not even sorry."

As well as a fresh batch of pairs all wanting to take home the title and impress judges Cherish and Benoit Blin, comedian Tom Allen and Bake Off alumni Liam Charles are back fronting the show with their wit and charming antics.

