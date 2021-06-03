The Supervet: is Noel Fitzpatrick in a relationship? The Supervet is currently single

Noel Fitzpatrick is one of our favourite presenters on TV right now, helping out pets everywhere on The Supervet. But how much do you know about the star's life behind the scenes? Find out more here...

Is Noel Fitzpatrick in a relationship?

Noel is currently single and doesn't have children, but recently opened up about hoping to find the one! He told The Irish Times: "I’d like to marry and have kids one day, but the wife would have to know she’d always come second to the practice."

He added to the Irish Mirror: "I gravitate towards animals… I find humans difficult. The irony isn’t lost on me that I spend my life looking after one animal after another, who are someone else’s love, and have neglected my own. But I have chosen my destiny."

Noel has also been romantically linked to singer and songwriter Cathy Dennis, who he split from in 2003, and who has written songs including Spice Girls' Wannabe, Kylie Minogue's Can't Get You Out of My Head and Britney Spears' smash hit, Toxic.

Noel was previously in a relationship with Cathy Dennis

Speaking about their split, Noel said: "Cathy and I remain good friends and I’m sad that I couldn’t give her, or anyone else, what is needed in a healthy relationship."

Noel rarely shares snaps from his home life on social media, and instead often posts selfies of himself with the animals he cares for at the clinic. However, he recently posted a sweet snap to wish his mum a happy birthday, and wrote: "Happy Birthday Mammy Rita. I’m so grateful for your 92 years of love, faith and hope in the world.

Noel is currently single

"Without you, none of this would have been possible. Thank you so much from all the animals and people who have been lucky enough to have felt your light. I love you."

