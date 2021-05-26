The Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick shares very rare family photo with fans The Irish star took to Instagram with the sweetest snapshot

Noel Fitzpatrick – best known as 'The Supervet' – took to Instagram this week to share a rare family photo with his fans.

The Irish star tends not to share personal pictures on his social media page, but he made an exception on Tuesday for a very special occasion.

Noel, 53, posed for the sweetest snapshot with his mum, Rita, showing mother and son smiling for the camera with their cups of tea.

He wrote: "Happy Birthday Mammy Rita. I'm so grateful for your 92 years of love, faith and hope in the world. Without you, none of this would have been possible. Thank you so much from all the animals and people who have been lucky enough to have felt your light. I love you. Xx."

Noel shared a sweet snapshot in celebration of his mum's birthday

Noel's followers were full of praise for the photograph, with one noting: "She looks amazing for 92!!" A second wrote: "You both look so happy. I can see you treasure your mum which is fantastic. You only get one mum. My mum passed at 90, that was five years ago and I still miss and think about her everyday x."

A third fan told Noel: "Happy birthday Mammy Rita ... because of your beautiful Mammy, she gave the world YOU ... and the world is truly grateful...!"

The supervet with his parents, Rita and Sean

Noel is very close to his mum. Sadly, his Irish farmer dad Sean – his "hero" - passed away in 2006 after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Writing in his book, Listening to Animals, Noel recalled his father's passing. "Mammy found Daddy's death very difficult," he shared. "She never got to say goodbye and she had desperately wanted him to tell her what to do with the stock and the farm.

"Everyone grieves ­differently, but I know for both Mammy and myself the healing tears didn't come until much, much later, and the empty space in our hearts was never to be filled," Noel said. "There was no ­definitive closure and no goodbyes.

Noel is devoted to his veterinary work

"And sometimes I'll cry now for no apparent reason when I face some crisis or other, and I wish with all my being that I could talk with him."

Noel's commitment to his veterinary work means he is not yet married and has no children. He has stated that he would one day like to settle down but at the moment is fully committed to his job, which sees him work 16-hour days. He previously told The Irish Times: "I'd like to marry and have kids one day but the wife would have to know she'd always come second to the practice."

