America's Got Talent judges' children: Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara and more See the cutest snaps of their families here

America's Got Talent is set to captivate viewers once again as it returns to NBC on Tuesday night with a new bunch of aspiring performers hoping to impress the judges and win the prize of a lifetime.

MORE: Sofia Vergara stuns fans in magenta pink dress in AGT promo

As the series kicks off, why not get to know the families of the show's judges and host a little better? From Simon Cowell to Heidi Klum, find out all about their loved ones at home here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes surprise America's Got Talent appearance

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell has the sweetest bond with his mini-me son, Eric. The America's Got Talent creator and judge shares his adorable seven-year-old son with partner Lauren Silverman and recently revealed that following the bike accident that left him with a broken back, that Eric had come up with a fitting nickname for him!

Simon is a doting dad to seven-year-old son Eric

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Simon, 61, said: "Because I've got all these metal rods in my back and screws and he went, 'Dad, you look like Iron Man.' And I went, 'Yeah, I'm like Iron Man, yeah.'"

MORE: MORE: 14 fun-filled celebrity playrooms that have to be seen to be believed

MORE: Simon Cowell resurfaces on Instagram in rare post

Sofía Vergara

It's hard to believe, but the age-defying Sofía Vergara has a 30-year-old son! The Modern Family star, 48, married for the first time at the age of 18 back in 1991 and gave birth to her only son, Manolo, the same year. However, Sofia and his father split not long after.

Sofia became a mum at 18 years old

MORE: Inside Sofia Vergara’s jaw-dropping gardens at her $26million Beverly Hills estate

These days, Sofia is happily married to Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello, although the couple don't currently have any children together. In 2016, Sofia told The Edit that the two were interested in having kids together but were still "trying to figure" things out.

Howie Mandel

Canadian born Howie Mandel has three grown-up children with his wife Terry, whom he has been married to since 1980. They share two daughters Jackie, 37, and Riley, 29, and son Alex, 31.

Howie Mandel with his eldest daughter Jackie

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum is a proud mom of four! The supermodel shares her eldest daughter, Leni, 17, with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, although he has not been involved in Leni's life. The former couple split before their daughter was born and Heidi went on to find love with British singer Seal.

Heidi Klum has three children with ex-husband Seal

After marrying in 2005, Seal legally adopted Leni as his own and the pair went on to welcome three children together – sons Henry, 15, and 14-year-old Johan, and 11-year-old Lou - before going their separate ways in 2012. These days, Heidi is married to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, there appears to be no bad blood between the exes.

Terry Crews

Host Terry Crews is both a father and a grandfather! With his wife of 32 years, Rebecca, he has five children: Naomi, 32, Azriel, 31, Tera, 22, Isaiah, 16, and Wynfrey, 17.

Terry Crews with his wife and three youngest children

Eldest Naomi was Rebecca's child from a previous relationship, although Terry is her legal guardian through adoption. In 2020, she had a daughter of her own, named Miley, making the Brooklyn 99 actor a grandfather at age 52.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.